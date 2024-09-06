Guest on the VGC podcast, Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, talked about when will nintendo switch 2 be announced and the chat dual screen functionality of the new console, based on what he was told by some colleagues during Gamescom.

According to Dring, the testimonies came from four or five different sources, which apparently cited possible contacts within development teams who would then have been notified by Nintendo regarding the possibility of a reveal in Septemberbut clearly we remain within the realm of rumors.

The director of GamesIndustry.biz also heard that the launch of Switch 2 might not even happen during the first quarter of next year, but rather be delayed by a few weeks and so aim for April or Maybut even here the situation could change behind the scenes as nothing has been announced yet.

Dring then mentioned a feature of the Nintendo Switch 2, which was also mentioned to him in Cologne, namely a dual screen functionality that could allow two people to play together: one on the TV and one on the console screen for portability.