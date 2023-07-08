L’exit Of Nintendo Switch 2or what will be the name of the next console of the Kyoto house, will take place during the first quarter of 2024: to report it is the Chinese investment site MoneyDJ.

Indeed, it seems that amanufacturer of metal casesHongzhun, expects to increase sales in the second half of next year thanks to the products compatible with Nintendo Switch 2, whose launch would be expected as mentioned for the first quarter of 2024.

As we know, Nintendo has ruled out the distribution of any new hardware until April 2024, and in fact it is not clear if the rumor refers to the first calendar quarter or the fiscal first quarterthe latter hypothesis more plausible.