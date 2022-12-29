Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, expressed some considerations that the ride to Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name of the next console of the Japanese house, it will not be easy also and above all due to the influence that the pandemic has had on development times.

Embracing John Linneman’s theory that the Nintendo Switch Pro will no longer be released, Dring wrote that “when Nintendo launches its new console, it will be essential that it has a lineup ready to provide him with the necessary support, not only at his debut but also in the following months.”

“The pandemic has impacted Nintendo’s core development teams, as well as everything else, and hence the transition it won’t be easy to manage“, concluded Dring, who in replying to his followers specified that he would be surprised if the next platform was not Switch 2, but something completely different.

The discussion on Twitter went on for a while and interesting considerations were expressed. For example some have asked if Nintendo will ever try again compete in terms of power with Sony and Microsoft, to which Dring said that in this way a £700 handheld would come out and therefore it would be a senseless strategy.

Another user pointed out that Nintendo has a long history of games that have gone cross-gen or even move to the next generation, and actually such a solution could be the best move to manage this transition, see for example the rumors about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom running on more performing hardware.