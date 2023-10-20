Despite the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the prospects of an excellent line-up in the coming months, it is clear that Nintendo Switch is now ready to give way to a new console, which barring any surprises should arrive during 2024 In this regard, the president of Nintendo of America, Doug Bowser, declared that the Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 will be much smoother compared to the past thanks to the existence of Nintendo Account.

Without going into too much detail, Bowser hinted that thanks to the account system introduced before the debut of Nintendo Switch it will facilitate communication and the transition to the next console, representing a focal point of the company’s long-term strategy. “Well, first of all I can’t comment – or rather, I don’t want to comment – on the rumors that are circulating. But one thing we did with Switch to help communication and transition it’s the creation of the Nintendo Account,” Bowser said in an interview with Inverse.

“In the past, every console we have switched to has had a completely new account system. Creating the Nintendo Account will allow us to communicate with our players if and when we move to a new platform, to facilitate the process or transition.

“Our goal is to minimize the decline that usually occurs in the last year of one cycle and the beginning of another. I can’t speak to the possible features of a new platform, but Nintendo Account is a solid basis for having this communication during the transition.”