For Serkan Toto, well-known market analyst and CEO of the consultancy firm Kantan Games, Nintendo Switch 2 it will not be a real revolution of the previous console of the big N and consequently it will maintain its distinctive characteristics, clearly accompanied by updated hardware and components. On the contrary, we could see some news, in this case negative, regarding i priceswhich could reveal themselves higher for both the console and the games on sale.

According to Toto, in fact, Nintendo Switch 2 could be launched in 2024 400 dollars in the United States (in Europe 329.00 euros), 100 dollars more than the Nintendo Switch, while the price of the games could rise to 70 dollars, aligning with those of the PS5 and Xbox Series

Not only that, the analyst states that the much talked about Pro model of Nintendo Switch really existed and that the company had also sent dev kits to its partners, only to then change its mind and decide to abandon the idea of ​​launching an enhanced version of the console.

“It's finally time for a successor to the Switch, although I can say that a 'Pro' model actually existed and some developers were already working with the dev kit,” Toto wrote. “I believe the next hardware will arrive in 2024 for $400. It is very likely that games will cost more too: $70.”