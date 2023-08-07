The price Of Nintendo Switch 2 it may have been unveiled by a leaker and it would appear to be higher than expectedalthough obviously the reliability of the information is to be verified, coming from Zippowell-known character who often recurs in rumors about Nintendo.

According to reports from the source in question, Nintendo Switch 2 could cost $399 at launch, therefore more than what Nintendo Switch cost at the time of its release. In the North American market, the Nintendo hybrid console was in fact launched in 2017 for $299.99, a particularly competitive price also considering the competition.

It is true that, moreover, the price of the console has remained substantially stable over time, except for the various proposals related to different models such as Nintendo Switch Lite and OLED. If the trend were also confirmed for the alleged Nintendo Switch 2, we would be faced with a console positioned precisely like its competitors, as regards the purchase price or even above, considering for example the Xbox Series S.

According to Zippo, $ 399.99 would be the “gold number” that Nintendo would be aiming for its Nintendo Switch 2, or as the new console in the works at the company will be called.