













Nintendo Switch 2: survey reveals that there are already developers creating games for it | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









The survey is part of the 2024 Game Developer Conference. This is done to determine what the situation is in the industry currently. In it, the developers were asked what they are working on and several answers mention that new games for Nintendo Switch 2.

8% of the developers who responded claim to be working on a successor to the hybrid console. In addition, 32% of those surveyed said they were very excited about this same console. So it seems that many in the industry already know what is coming. It just needs to be shown to the public.

We recommend you: Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive in September according to a press release

In March of this year, the original Nintendo Switch celebrates 7 years of hitting the market. This is why it is not so incredible that a successor arrives. However, so far the company is staying pretty quiet. Despite the fact that several rumors and leaks already announce its arrival. When do you think they will dare to show it?

What has been said about Nintendo Switch 2?

Many things have already been said about Nintendo Switch 2, but they are all rumors until their creators confirm them. Obviously it is said that it will come out this year, specifically in the last few months. It's supposed to cost $400. which would be 100 dollars more than the launch price of its predecessor.

Regarding its power, it is said that It will be as powerful as a PS4 or Xbox One. Some rumors indicate that he was able to run The Matrix Awakens demo, which runs Unreal Engine 5. It is also said that it will be backward compatible to let us enjoy all of our original Switch games. Will you buy it when it comes out?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)