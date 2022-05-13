Nintendo is doing very well with Switch, as the console continues to sell a lot. But the big N has not yet made it clear whether they are planning to launch a new version of the hybrid console or something completely new.

During Nintendo’s tax filing, Shuntaro Furukawathe company’s current president, declined to comment when asked about a new console for the new fiscal year in a question-and-answer session, Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki shows.

The reporter himself claims that, two years ago, Furukawa replied that there were no plans for a new console. Which makes sense, since in 2020 the Nintendo Switch was completing three years of life while now with five, there is a possibility that the company is in the testing phase with the new console.

Nintendo President Furukawa declined to comment today when asked whether it plans to release a new Switch hardware this FY. Two years ago, when it didn’t release a Switch hardware, he clearly said there won’t be.https://t.co/0CztSdUH0v – Takashi Mochizuki (@ 6d6f636869) May 10, 2022



In these five years Nintendo Switch has seen the arrival of two other models: Switch Lite which makes the hybrid console only portable and Nintendo Switch OLED, with a larger and sharper screen. Regardless of the company’s next plans, Nintendo can be proud of Switch sales that exceed 107 million units.

Source: GamesRadar