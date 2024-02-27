With the start of the new year, rumors circulating about the possible arrival of nintendo switch 2 have gained strength, generating a domino effect in the prices of the original Nintendo Switch. Despite the secrecy maintained by Nintendo regarding these speculations, fans are looking forward to it.

Although there is still no date on the possible launch of the new generation of Nintendo consolesthe appearance of these rumors has apparently triggered a significant drop in the prices of the Nintendo Switch, making it a much more affordable acquisition for video game enthusiasts.

One of the most outstanding offers can be found in the electronic store, Amazon, where the console nintendo switch 64GB OLED is available for only $4979 pesos.

The Nintendo Switch on sale at Amazon corresponds to the international version 'Mario Red Edition', recognized for providing an improved gaming experience compared to the standard version of the Switch.

Launched in 2017, the nintendo switch has revolutionized the world of video games with its innovative portable and tabletop concept, which allows players to switch between game modes according to their preferences. This versatility has been widely recognized, providing a flexible gaming experience that adapts to any environment.

If you are interested in the Nintendo Switch offer on Amazon, do CLICK HERE in the link.

The console has amassed an impressive library of games, ranging from iconic Nintendo franchises to exciting third-party titles. Among the most popular games are “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, “Super Mario Odyssey”, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, “Splatoon 2” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”which have contributed to the platform's continued success.

The current offer on Amazon represents a unique opportunity to acquire the 64GB OLED Nintendo Switch in its special edition 'Mario Red Edition' at an exceptionally low price. Those interested in diving into the exciting world of video games can take advantage of this offer before it disappears.

With the future arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, fans have even more reasons to join the community of players of this console, which has left an indelible mark on the history of video games.