We continue to talk about Nintendo Switch 2with the new console from the Kyoto house that would have been revealed to Activision already in 2022, still in the form of a project, and that would be comparable to PS4 and Xbox One according to this other source, revealed among the documents sent by Microsoft for the trial with the FTC.

The thing had already emerged in the days of the trial, when the existence of a new Nintendo console had been practically revealed by Microsoft with the publication of the company’s internal documents, but now the matter takes on other contours with further details reported by Tom Warren, after his work recovering various internal emails at Microsoft, Sony and Activision Blizzard.

Nintendo reportedly held a meeting with various Activision Blizzard executives, including Blizzard Bobby Kotickto talk about the new console, currently identified as Nintendo Switch 2 but which we don’t yet know what name it will have.