We continue to talk about Nintendo Switch 2with the new console from the Kyoto house that would have been revealed to Activision already in 2022, still in the form of a project, and that would be comparable to PS4 and Xbox One according to this other source, revealed among the documents sent by Microsoft for the trial with the FTC.
The thing had already emerged in the days of the trial, when the existence of a new Nintendo console had been practically revealed by Microsoft with the publication of the company’s internal documents, but now the matter takes on other contours with further details reported by Tom Warren, after his work recovering various internal emails at Microsoft, Sony and Activision Blizzard.
Nintendo reportedly held a meeting with various Activision Blizzard executives, including Blizzard Bobby Kotickto talk about the new console, currently identified as Nintendo Switch 2 but which we don’t yet know what name it will have.
The new console like PS4 and Xbox One?
“Given the alignment close to the eighth generation platforms in terms of performance and our previous proposals on PS4 and Xbox One, it is reasonable to assume that we could do something very interesting also on the new Switch”, writes Chris Schnakenberg, head of platform strategy and partner relations at Activision, in the declassified email.
“It would help to secure prior access to development kit prototypes and try it out soon and thoroughly.” Schnakenberg therefore seems to bring the performance of the new Nintendo console very close to that of PS4 and Xbox One, which would seem to clash with other rumors that have emerged more recently, which speaking of 4K, 60 fps and ray tracing would appear to present a more advanced picture in terms of hardware.
Other documents then concern the confirmation of the fact that Activision Blizzard intends to support the new Nintendo console, but should have confirmation of the hardware characteristics to be certain, also considering how it has “lost the opportunity” to make the most of Nintendo’s success Switch, in the words of Bobby Kotick.
