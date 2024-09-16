Another round, another race of rumours about Nintendo Switch 2in this case with leaks that would come from someone who seems to work at the production of the console, already launched in China and therefore with information that would emerge from the industrial context with the confirmation of the name of the new console and some features.

The details have been posted on the forum Famiboardbut obviously this should be taken as a simple rumor without any confirmation, for the moment, just like all the other information that has emerged so far about Nintendo’s new machine, given that in fact nothing official has arrived from the company yet.

As for the official name of the console, this could be precisely “Nintendo Switch 2”, according to what has been reported, therefore with a new choice compared to Nintendo’s tradition, which has usually always changed the names of the machines from generation to generation, at least as far as the main home ones are concerned.