In recent months, numerous rumors have circulated regarding the possible release date of Nintendo Switch 2, which barring surprises should take place during this year. Now the well-known brand has also been added Gamesharknow renamed Ai Shark, who said the console will launch in September 2024only to then retrace his steps by declaring that this timing is only a hypothesis.
For those who don't know, Gameshark is a line of product devices that can be connected to various consoles that allowed you to use codes to activate secret tricks and features in games. In collaboration with Altec Lansing, in the role of licensee, To the Sharks plans to relaunch this brand and plans to release new AI-enhanced software “to coincide with the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024”
“Formerly known as GameShark, Ai Shark is set to redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-powered technology,” the release reads. “The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant step forward in the gaming experience, offering improved gameplay for beginner-level users. The official launch is expected to coincide with Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.”
Bloomberg's Jason Schreier wanted to investigate the matter further and contacted Ai Shark. In response, a spokesperson explained that the company “He's just making assumptions about the release period of the next Nintendo console”. It goes without saying, therefore, that the information should absolutely be taken with a pinch of salt, even though the timing is in line with other rumors from recent months and all in all plausible.
What is Ai Shark for?
What is certain, however, is that Gameshark is about to return, albeit in a very different form than in the past. The press release doesn't go into too much detail, but it's clear that this time we're not talking about a connectable device, but rather software. It also won't activate cheats and features, but aims to “enhance users' gaming experience by providing personalized suggestions and help keeping up with fast-paced, competitive games” through theartificial intelligence and is “tailor-made for casual gamers.”
“Ai Shark's software and chipset solutions will use unique XGPT technology and real-time TPU acceleration to enhance users' gaming experience by providing personalized suggestions and assistance Keep up with fast-paced, competitive games. Unlike traditional “cheat” tools that manipulate hardware, load mods and code with tricks, Ai Shark focuses on helping people improve their gameplay over time,” the release reads.
“Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, supercomputers and our exceptional team of code writers, we aim to eclipse the triumphs of the original GameShark tenfold and redefine the gaming landscape on a global scale,” added Todd Hays , founder of Ai Shark.
In short, it is a product that could interest a certain niche of the public, but to find out more it will be necessary to wait for more information on the matter.
Update at 7.40pm: a spokesperson for Ai Shark contacted Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, specifying that “September 2024” is only a hypothesis from the company and not a certain date. For this reason we have updated the text of the news.
#Nintendo #Switch #release #month #suggested #GameShark
Leave a Reply