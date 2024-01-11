In recent months, numerous rumors have circulated regarding the possible release date of Nintendo Switch 2, which barring surprises should take place during this year. Now the well-known brand has also been added Gamesharknow renamed Ai Shark, who said the console will launch in September 2024only to then retrace his steps by declaring that this timing is only a hypothesis.

For those who don't know, Gameshark is a line of product devices that can be connected to various consoles that allowed you to use codes to activate secret tricks and features in games. In collaboration with Altec Lansing, in the role of licensee, To the Sharks plans to relaunch this brand and plans to release new AI-enhanced software “to coincide with the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024”

“Formerly known as GameShark, Ai Shark is set to redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-powered technology,” the release reads. “The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant step forward in the gaming experience, offering improved gameplay for beginner-level users. The official launch is expected to coincide with Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.”

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier wanted to investigate the matter further and contacted Ai Shark. In response, a spokesperson explained that the company “He's just making assumptions about the release period of the next Nintendo console”. It goes without saying, therefore, that the information should absolutely be taken with a pinch of salt, even though the timing is in line with other rumors from recent months and all in all plausible.