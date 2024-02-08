Since last year, many rumors have emerged around the supposed new Nintendo console, which for now is a mystery if we talk about official information, since the company has refused to talk about what is happening in the future of its hardware. . However, they do not have the audacity of close people who obtain information under the table, and that has made us aware of how the new console will be made, as well as the possible date of its revelation to the general public.

As mentioned by the well-known insider nicknamed Nate Hatewe will see the device shortly, mentioning that this advance on video or live will probably be in the month of March of this year, this during the framework of the annual edition of Game Developers Conference. Therefore, the day selected for this presentation would be between March 18 and 22which may make some sense.

Also within the podcast in which they discussed the topic, they mention that Nintendo You might consider adding 16 GB RAM to make overall operation more efficient, including performing more than two user actions at a time. Likewise, more internal storage is required, but on this occasion an SSD is used, so that the speed is the best and the games can give their best in terms of performance.

At the moment in terms of presentations of Nintendo, rumors suggest that the next one would be one of partners, that is, we will not see anything developed by the company itself, and we will limit ourselves to witnessing the games that will be released in the year by third parties. However, conclusions should not be drawn ahead of time, so we will have to see next week if the Japanese company has to say something about it.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: The rumors are definitely going to end until Nintendo says something, but it seems that that is not going to happen anytime soon, at least it feels like the company does not want to say anything at all costs. Maybe until Peach's game finally says the pertinent thing.