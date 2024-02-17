Also Bloomberg relaunches the rumor about the postponement of Nintendo Switch 2 to the 2025adding that the company has already communicated the issue to some publishers, speaking of the beginning of next year as the currently expected release period.
Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the new console from the Kyoto company will be called, was initially expected by the end of 2024, but recently the company therefore decided to move the throw next year, probably within the first quarter of 2025.
This would be a confirmation of the rumor that we reported yesterday, starting from the OX do Controle podcast and VGC, but in this case the source is more illustrious and reliable, being Bloomberg, a newspaper that seems quite sure of the matter.
The publishers would have already been notified
The new console was actually expected to arrive towards the end of 2024, according to the report in question, however different publishers have now received the information that the successor to the Nintendo Switch has been moved to next year, according to multiple sources who asked to remain anonymous.
Nintendo would therefore have communicated to some executives of large-scale publishers not to expect the new console before the first quarter of 2025: Nintendo Switch 2, in short, should arrive in the first months of next year, probably by March 2025.
This would move it outside the busy holiday season period, thus missing the Christmas and pre-Christmas shopping season, however placing it in line with what was done previously with the Nintendo Switch, released on 3 March 2017.
Obviously there is no confirmation on the matter, but the rumor about the arrival of the new Nintendo console at the beginning of 2025 is gaining considerable consistency at this point. According to market analyst Mat Piscatella, this shift would be devastating for this year's market, which is already not shaping up to be positive.
