Also Bloomberg relaunches the rumor about the postponement of Nintendo Switch 2 to the 2025adding that the company has already communicated the issue to some publishers, speaking of the beginning of next year as the currently expected release period.

Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the new console from the Kyoto company will be called, was initially expected by the end of 2024, but recently the company therefore decided to move the throw next year, probably within the first quarter of 2025.

This would be a confirmation of the rumor that we reported yesterday, starting from the OX do Controle podcast and VGC, but in this case the source is more illustrious and reliable, being Bloomberg, a newspaper that seems quite sure of the matter.