Why would Nintendo have made this choice for Nintendo Switch 2? Probably for a mere matter of costs so as not to weigh on the final price of the hardware.

According to Richard Leadbetter of Digital Foundry, the so-called Nintendo Switch 2 will not include a Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) For DLSS by NVIDIA. Leadbetter reported what he was told by a source considered more than reliable.

Sacrifices in sight?

Leadbetter (you can hear this passage at 1:57:46): I actually learned something that we can update on in the T239 video. There was a question mark over the cost of DLSS and whether Nintendo would include a DLA similar to that found in the T234, which would make DLSS zero expense in terms of computing power required, or at least much less computationally expensive. Some of my sources told me that there is no DLA in the T239, which would significantly limit the usability of DLSS compared to what you saw in that video, i.e. it would be upscaled to 1080p, to 1440p with any luck , depending on the game.”

Now, the lack of DLA would not mean that there will be no DLSS, obviously, but only that the latter will be less performing and will weigh more heavily on computational power.

Of course it is right to specify that this is unconfirmed news, so it should be taken with due caution.

In the meantime, we continue to play with Nintendo Switch, for which Hogwarts Legacy and Super Mario RPG have just been released.