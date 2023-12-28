According to a rather well-known leaker a few years ago, the famous camgirl who stole indiscretions from Nintendo employees during her work, new details on Nintendo Switch 2 they will emerge before Valentine's Day.

According to the person in question, the information will be linked to development kit of the new Nintendo console distributed in recent months and will confirm the latest rumors on Nintendo Switch 2 reported by Bloomberg.

That's not all, however: the camgirl reports that during the development of Nintendo Switch 2 various solutions were tested, for example a cartridge slot integrated into the dock which would have made the console completely digitally portable, or a Backbone-style controller to connect to the central unit.