According to a rather well-known leaker a few years ago, the famous camgirl who stole indiscretions from Nintendo employees during her work, new details on Nintendo Switch 2 they will emerge before Valentine's Day.
According to the person in question, the information will be linked to development kit of the new Nintendo console distributed in recent months and will confirm the latest rumors on Nintendo Switch 2 reported by Bloomberg.
That's not all, however: the camgirl reports that during the development of Nintendo Switch 2 various solutions were tested, for example a cartridge slot integrated into the dock which would have made the console completely digitally portable, or a Backbone-style controller to connect to the central unit.
There is also talk of a streaming service
It doesn't end here: the rumors reported by the leaker, which we obviously invite you to take with a pinch of salt (if there ever was a need to specify it), also speak of a streaming service developed in recent years by a Korean company for Nintendo.
This functionality would therefore be added to the technical improvements made to the console compared to the current model, completing the offer to also cover cloud gaming needs in a better way than the Nintendo Switch already does.
