The rumors continue Nintendo Switch 2with the latest rumors stating that the presentation of the console will take place in Juneanticipated by two Nintendo Directs.

These tips came from Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who had previously been the first to spread the rumors about the postponement of Nintendo Switch 2 to the beginning of 2025, subsequently corroborated by well-known newspapers such as Eurogamer and Bloomberg. The Brazilian journalist states that the latest information received from his sources speaks of a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement (it is not clear in what ways) scheduled for the month of June, after a Indie World and a Nintendo Direct scheduled for March and April respectively.

Subsequently “Necro” Felipe Lima, journalist of the Portuguese portal Universo Nintendo who in the past reported information on the world of Mario's house which was later confirmed, corroborated the information relating to the April Nintendo Directadding that it will be generic, that is, it should include productions from the internal teams of the Kyoto company and third-party companies.