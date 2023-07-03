It’s certainly not new, but the rumors on the alleged Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever the new Nintendo console will be called) keep piling up these days, which forces us, one way or another, to talk about it. In fact, these start from an at least shareable basis: Nintendo Switch came out in 2017 and has therefore entered its seventh year, a period of time which, in other cases, coincided with the arrival of a new generation destined to replace the previous. The same period of time was that of the generation of PS4 and Xbox One, both released in 2013 and which both received their successors in 2020, precisely 7 years later, with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Considering that Switch came out in March 2017, it’s not absurd to think that a new console could arrive in March 2023, which is 7 years later.

Although there is still almost a year to go, it is clear that we need to start talking about this a few months earlier, with a possible one presentation which could already take place during this year, perhaps in the autumn period. On the other hand, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S were presented well in advance, only to find themselves in the well-known production problems that actually postponed their affirmation to almost two years later. All this makes us take leaks with a certain seriousness which, otherwise, could be considered unreliable. Oh God, some remain unreliable, such as the one released today on the devkits already in the hands of some Spanish team, but this insistence on the new Nintendo console has a logical root simply in the standard times of the videogame market.

Much more credible is what reported by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, during his deposition at the FTC’s notorious lawsuit against Microsoft over the acquisition of the company. Here, Kotick quietly reported that he had had talks with Nintendo on the new console, having also known what the indicative power of this should be, or roughly that of “Gen 8”, or the one characterized by PS4 and Xbox One . However, speaking of a presumably hybrid car, it would be a remarkable technological solution. Not only that, even Nintendo itself has begun to let slip statements about the new console, such as the one reported by the president Shuntaro Furukawa on the need to produce the new console in abundance to adequately answer the question and not run into the problem of scalpers.

For what concern exit period, Nintendo has reported that it does not want to launch new hardware in this fiscal year, which however ends in March 2024. This opens up the possibility of a launch starting in April next year, which would still fall within the 7-year generation theory. more or less. Even considering that Nintendo had advised Ubisoft to launch Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on the new console suggests that this is not destined to be far away. Among the other very interesting rumors released recently there was also that of Sharp, who claims to be working on an LCD display for a “new console”, which suggests a portable like Nintendo Switch 2. Furthermore, again from Nintendo we have learned that Nintendo Switch Online will also be available on the new Nintendo console, which is intended to use the same system as Nintendo Account.