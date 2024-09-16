There is a new rumor going around regarding Nintendo Switch 2in this case it concerns the production of the new console from the Big Nwhich seems to have already started in China. If all this turns out to be true, it means that we would be very close to the announcement of the console.

The details come from the Famiboard forum, where a user reported that the production of Switch 2 is started and Approximately 100 units are assembled per day. Not only that, the same person lets it be known that the Joy-Con of the new platform are black and white, while the border surrounding the screen is thinner than the one you know.

As for the packaging (the box, ed.) there appears to be a huge “2” on the packagingso as to underline that the name will be Nintendo Switch 2, but as always all this should be taken with a pinch of salt, given that Nintendo has not yet confirmed or denied the matter on the new platform.

Further information also comes from Taiwan Economic Dailysince there is a report which gives some specifics on Switch 2. In fact, it seems that it will be bigger than the previous one, will have AI functions, such as NVIDIA DLSS, and should cost around $400.

Obviously at this time it is not possible to confirm the veracity of these sources, given that Nintendo has not yet said anything on the subject. The fact is that if the console production It’s close, its announcement should be too.