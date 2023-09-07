Nintendo Switch 2 is able to spin the Matrix Awakens demo in Unreal Engine 5: to support it are some sources close to VGC, who confirmed the presence of the new console of the Japanese house at Gamescom 2023.

As reported earlier, Eurogamer claims that Nintendo Switch 2 was secretly shown at the Cologne fair, with some demos including an improved version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in terms of resolution and frame rate.

Well, VGC not only confirms these rumors, but added that Nintendo Switch 2 is capable of running the massive and spectacular Matrix Awakens demo using optimized specs, ray tracing and the technology DLSS by NVIDIA.