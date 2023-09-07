Nintendo Switch 2 is able to spin the Matrix Awakens demo in Unreal Engine 5: to support it are some sources close to VGC, who confirmed the presence of the new console of the Japanese house at Gamescom 2023.
As reported earlier, Eurogamer claims that Nintendo Switch 2 was secretly shown at the Cologne fair, with some demos including an improved version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in terms of resolution and frame rate.
Well, VGC not only confirms these rumors, but added that Nintendo Switch 2 is capable of running the massive and spectacular Matrix Awakens demo using optimized specs, ray tracing and the technology DLSS by NVIDIA.
A laptop monster?
We all expect the use of DLSS on Nintendo Switch 2, given that the components of the current model refer precisely to a NVIDIA GPUsand it will be really interesting to find out how this technology will be implemented, obviously where these rumors should be confirmed.
Certainly this type of solution will allow the Nintendo platform to offer substantially higher performance than the current Switch, also considering the inevitable hardware upgrade under the body: we will know more in the coming months.
#Nintendo #Switch #manages #run #Matrix #Awakens #demo #UE5 #rumor
Leave a Reply