













Nintendo Switch 2: Leaked release window and possible price of the next Nintendo console









The first thing you should know about this leak is that it comes from Soldier Delta, who in the past has revealed real information about other projects. In this case we have to Nintendo Switch 2 has 2 scheduled release dates: September 24 or November 3.

We also recommend: Nintendo will end 3DS and Wii U online game services in 2024

The first is in case the Japanese company’s plans are underway, however, if something bad happens, they will delay the launch to the beginning of November, which does not sound crazy at all. It was previously said that the new console was intended for the first half of 2024, but at this rate it is difficult for that to happen.

Source: Nintendo

An additional detail that we should not lose sight of is the price, which will be 400 USD for a digital model and 450 USD for a model that would still have a physical format reader, a detail that does not sound crazy at all according to the direction it took. the video game industry in recent years.

If that wasn’t enough, the screen would be LED and the new hardware would have some kind of augmented reality-related feature. It doesn’t sound so far-fetched that such a device would have a camera.

For the moment, all the information, as they say in the United States, we must take with a gram of salt, that is, they are simple rumors. Finally, the only thing left is that Nintendo of some kind of official revelation about the nintendo switch 2 which is what people already want to know.

Does it seem like a crazy date to you? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)