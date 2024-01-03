See also Babylon's Fall is already gold: hack & slash faces the final stretch two months after its launch

As for the price, however, Toto states “I believe that the next hardware will be sold [nel 2024] for $400. It's very likely that the games will also cost more: $70.”

Analysts also say so. For example, Dr. Serkan Toto – CEO of gaming consultancy Kantan Games – said that “The next console will probably be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo may add some interesting features to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And since there 'It's Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with portable gaming, there's no way Nintendo is abandoning the portability feature for its next big product.”

New year, new chatter about Nintendo's commonly called next console Switch 2 . This is not a small detail, in reality, as the market has already decided – without any real clues available – that the Kyoto company will not revolutionize its proposal in the hardware field and will play it safe with a console that is new but structurally very similar to Nintendo Switch.

Iteration and not evolution: is that what you want?

Swithc is a great success: how can we not repeat it?

We admit it, we also continue to believe that the simplest path for Nintendo is that of iteration. The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success and has gone from strength to strength in recent years the desire of gamers to have a portable gaming platform. Steam, Asus and various other companies have launched their own “handheld consoles/PCs” and the fact that Nintendo is moving away from this type of market, after years of dominance, seems truly strange.

Furthermore, make such a console fixed by connecting it to the television it is so “simple” that there is no reason not to do it. There is no reason for a new console from Nintendo to be purely portable or purely stationary. We don't even believe that it is convenient for the big N to go back to producing two hardware, as it would only divide its efforts on two fronts.

The question is what could change and how many new features are needed to convince the public to buy the new version. Exclusive games could probably be a good incentive, but it seems more credible to us that Nintendo supports Nintendo Switch for a while longer, with a series of cross-gen games, similar to what is still happening with PS4 and Xbox One.

Nintendo Switch 2 could really be a “super pro” model of the now old but still incredible Nintendo Switch, useful for reinvigorating the market and giving access to more computing power to third parties and guaranteeing other AAA games in addition to the exclusives.

What do you think about it? Would that be enough for you? let's talk about.