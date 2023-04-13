Nintendo’s next console, dubbed as Nintendo Switch 2is one of the hottest topics in the world of video games.

Although it has not yet been officially announced by the company, its launch is expected to take place in early 2024.

Meanwhile, the latest thing on the horizon is a possible new Direct dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is shaping up to be the last big release of the current generation.

However, a new video game that has yet to be released might have provided a clue to the new system.

This is Dune: Awakening, an MMO set in one of the most successful sagas of the moment. Through the LinkedIn profile of one of its managers, Taku Wanifuchi, it has been suggested that the game will be available on Nintendo Switch 2.

This is inferred from the platforms the game will be released on, which include PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and a TBA (to be announced). It is very likely that the latter platform refers to a Nintendo system, which would fit perfectly with the launch of the new console.

The leak is significant because it makes it clear that Dune: Awakening will be available on a yet-to-be-announced console, and Nintendo is the only company expected to introduce a new system in the coming months.

However, we will have to wait for Nintendo to make an official announcement to confirm if Dune: Awakening will be available on Nintendo Switch 2.

In addition, another recent leak suggests that Samsung will be in charge of manufacturing the main chip for Nintendo’s new console, indicating that the architecture of Nintendo Switch 2 will be similar to that of the current console, but with greater power.

Although Nintendo has not confirmed this information, the company is expected to reveal more details at an event scheduled for June.

In short, Dune: Awakening could have provided a major clue about the release of Nintendo Switch 2, and the Samsung leak suggests that Nintendo’s new console will be more powerful than its predecessor.

However, we will have to wait until the company makes an official announcement to confirm these details.