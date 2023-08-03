According to the latest information leaked online, Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name of the next console will be, will hit stores during the second half of 2024. Taking them for real, potentially there is still a year to go (and maybe even more), which could make those who really can’t wait to have a new generation of hardware from the great N turn up their noses. On the other hand , between now and the launch of the next console we doubt that “Switch 1” will remain on the shelf gathering dust, as they are planned many high-level exclusivesincluding Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the Super Mario RPG remake. That Nintendo is working on a successor to the Nintendo Switch is a bit of an open secret considering the huge commercial success of the console. The problem has never been the “if”, rather the “when”, and according to the information shared by the newspaper VGC (which has repeatedly proved to be a reliable source in the past) the early prototypes of Nintendo Switch 2 they are already in the hands of some Nintendo partners, who would aim to launch the console in stores during the second half of 2024 in order to guarantee an abundant number of stocks and thus avoid possible unexpected events such as those that occurred with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. See also Escape from Tarkov Arena is a new "standalone" shooter It will be, always according to the sources of the portal, once again one portable console which can also be connected to a TV or monitor and will again exploit LCD screens, instead of the more popular OLEDs, to keep production costs low and consequently the selling price.

Nintendo Switch will close with a bang: many games coming out in 2023 and 2024 If all the information shared by VGC turns out to be true, then it means that we are entering the last year of Nintendo Switch activity before the arrival of its successor. Clearly it is reasonable to expect that the console will also be supported later, after all with almost 130 million users it would be crazy to abandon it completely out of the blue. In this sense, the line-up of exclusives already confirmed for this year and for 2024 doesn't really feel like a console nearing retirement and includes, among others, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a new 2D Super Mario game since 2012 that is already at the top of gamers' wish lists, remakes of the beloved Super Mario RPG and Luigi's Mansion 2, a new game starring Princess Peach and the expansions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. And this is just the beginning, let's see the complete list reconfirmed today by Nintendo with lots of release dates and periods: Detective Pikachu Returns – October 6, 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – October 20, 2023

WarioWare: Move It! – November 3, 2023

Super Mario RPG – November 17, 2023

Luigi’s Mansion 2 (Remake) – 2024

Princess Peach (untitled game) – 2024

Metroid Prime 4 – TBA

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass Additional Courses 6 – 2023

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – The Treasure of Area Zero: The Turquoise Mask – Autumn 2023

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – The Treasure of Area Zero: The Indigo Disc – Winter 2023 Keep in mind that this could be a partial list and that between now and the second half of 2024 there will be further exclusives yet to be announced. The most likely candidate could be a remake of Pokémon Black and White or a Pokémon Legends set in the same region as the two fifth generation titles (or why not, both). In this sense, important clues have arrived from Riddler Khu, a very reliable insider, and perhaps we will discover the truth in a few days, given that a new Pokémon Presents seems to be scheduled for August 8th. The list is then further enriched by taking into consideration the numerous third-party productions arriving, such as Professor Layton and the New World on Steam, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Vampire Survivors, just to name a few. In short, there is a lot, a lot of irons in the fire for Nintendo Switch throughout the next year, the big N can really take it easy (but not too much) to prepare for the launch of its next console in the best possible way.

