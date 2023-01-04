Nintendo Switch 2 could be close to production: according to what reported by the Japanese journalist Zenji Nishikawasome clues they point precisely in this direction and there is therefore the possibility that in the course of 2023 the new console will be officially announced.

In reality Nishikawa is not the only one who believes that something is moving at Nintendo: a few days ago the well-known leaker Tom Henderson also included Switch 2 among the announcements of 2023, although for the moment it is simple speculation.

Here’s the thing: the Japanese journalist says he has learned that a prominent figure from an American semiconductor company, whose components have been used in the past by Nintendo, is conducting a private trip to Japan, a country that only rarely he visited.

Well, Nishikawa claims that a similar situation occurred in the past, precisely when Nintendo launched a new console, and that this time too that could be the real reason for the visit… unless it’s pure and simple tourism.

In short, those expressed by the Japanese journalist are only sensations for the moment: we will find out in the coming weeks and months if something is really moving on the Nintendo Switch 2 front or if we will still have to wait to see the next console from the Kyoto house .