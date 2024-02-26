Nintendo Switch 2 should arrive in stores at March 2025how long a further postponement cannot be ruled out of the console until after the first quarter of next year. At least this is what a report from Nikkei, one of the main Japanese newspapers, reports.

The newspaper states that the console's debut has moved from the second half of 2024 to March 2025, as already suggested by other sources in recent days, as Nintendo wants to make sure it produce enough units of the new console for the launch and avoid phenomena such as scalping.

Not only that, Nikkei says it absolutely cannot be ruled out a further internal postponement until after the first quarter of next yeardepending on production rates and the availability of a sufficient number of games to accompany the debut of Nintendo Switch 2 in stores.

In the same report, the newspaper states that the console will once again be a hybrid between portable hardware and a home device, in continuity with the current hardware of the Kyoto company. Additionally, it corroborated rumors that the display will be larger than the 6.2 inches of the current Switch.