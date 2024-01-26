The new Nintendo console (the chat Nintendo Switch 2) he could have the largest screen never made for a laptop from the big N. This was reported by a representative of the Omida company, based in Japan.

According to the analyst, there is a good chance that the screen will have a size of 8 inches (to be clear, the same size as a tablet like the Asus Zenpad S 8.0). We would therefore be faced with really significant (and perhaps a little bulky?) screen dimensions.

Obviously this is not information to be considered official as the console has not yet been announced: according to insiders, this announcement could take place in February 2024.

According to the analyst's words, however, Nintendo's desire to insist on the portable formula (if not hybrid, following in the footsteps of the Switch itself). Is this the right path now that Sony seems to have abandoned this market except for products like Portal?

The latest Switch titles should be released by the end of 2024: among these Metroid Prime 4 and Paper Mario: the Millennial Portal. According to some insiders, the new console will be on the market starting from September 2024. What is missing, essentially, is only the official announcement, which however could arrive shortly.



