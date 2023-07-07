We are now talking more and more frequently about Nintendo Switch 2or what will be the name of the new console of the Japanese house: according to some rumors, the official presentation will take place by the end of the year, for a launch at the beginning of 2024.
It’s about perfectly plausible timingif we consider that the original Nintendo Switch made its debut in stores more than six years ago, on March 3, 2017 to be precise, to then see the arrival of two different versions: Nintendo Switch Lite in 2019, Nintendo Switch OLED model in 2021.
The times are ripe, we said, but it seems that users have not realized it: Switch has totaled sales of 380,000 units in June 2023 in Japan, marking a +68% on an annual basis and experiencing its best Japanese june everwhile the worldwide count reached 125.62 million units.
Numbers you wouldn’t expect from a platform at the end of its life cycle, especially in the absence of details price cutsthe latter strategy that has never been in the ropes of Nintendo, let’s say so.
How we would like Nintendo Switch 2
The situation is therefore anomalous, success seems unstoppable and this aspect confirms one of the fundamental points of Nintendo Switch 2: a backwards compatibility full, complete and, we are sure, improved.
We expect (and yearn) that the new console will be able to run current games with increased resolution and frame rate: the same concept applied by Microsoft to Xbox Series X|S, but which in the case of the Nintendo Switch catalog would be sufficient on its own as a system seller.
Will Nintendo Switch 2 have similar power to PS4 and Xbox One? For a handheld that’s fine, even more so if the partnership with NVIDIA will support the DLSS and thus obtain substantially more solid performance than what we have been used to.
Finally, a personal prayer to the designers of the Kyoto house: put the symmetrical analog sticks backlike on the Wii U GamePad: in the absence of the thickness of a controller, they allow you to hold the console in your hand and use your right thumb naturally, without having to curl it like a hook.
Well, these characteristics would be enough for us to easily justify a day one purchase. But how do you think? What should Nintendo Switch 2 be like? Let’s talk about.
Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
