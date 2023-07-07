We are now talking more and more frequently about Nintendo Switch 2or what will be the name of the new console of the Japanese house: according to some rumors, the official presentation will take place by the end of the year, for a launch at the beginning of 2024.

It’s about perfectly plausible timingif we consider that the original Nintendo Switch made its debut in stores more than six years ago, on March 3, 2017 to be precise, to then see the arrival of two different versions: Nintendo Switch Lite in 2019, Nintendo Switch OLED model in 2021.

The times are ripe, we said, but it seems that users have not realized it: Switch has totaled sales of 380,000 units in June 2023 in Japan, marking a +68% on an annual basis and experiencing its best Japanese june everwhile the worldwide count reached 125.62 million units.

Numbers you wouldn’t expect from a platform at the end of its life cycle, especially in the absence of details price cutsthe latter strategy that has never been in the ropes of Nintendo, let’s say so.