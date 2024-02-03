A supposed “insider” claims that GameStop is preparing for the opening of reservations For Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the new console from the Kyoto house will be called, whose release at this point shouldn't be far away.
It's about the YouTuber Nintendo Primewho got something right in the past but whose reliability is absolutely uncertain, so the question should be taken simply as a rumor.
If nothing else, it fits into a set of rumors about the new Nintendo console which is now taking on considerable consistency.
According to what was reported by the alleged insider, various executives of the GameStop chain would have started to warn the store managers of the upcoming opening of reservations for new consoles by Nintendo, which could therefore refer to the alleged Nintendo Switch 2.
The rumors about Nintendo Switch 2 continue
The company has not yet said anything official about a possible next console, but the voices on Nintendo Switch 2 they have been following one another for some time now, with clues that also come from rather reliable sources.
Among these there are hardware manufacturers, journalists and market analysts, who all together seem to point to the imminent arrival of a new console from Nintendo. This could be announced during 2024, although its release during the year is less likely, all things considered. According to Bloomberg, the new console will have an 8-inch LCD screen.
