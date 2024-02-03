A supposed “insider” claims that GameStop is preparing for the opening of reservations For Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the new console from the Kyoto house will be called, whose release at this point shouldn't be far away.

It's about the YouTuber Nintendo Primewho got something right in the past but whose reliability is absolutely uncertain, so the question should be taken simply as a rumor.

If nothing else, it fits into a set of rumors about the new Nintendo console which is now taking on considerable consistency.

According to what was reported by the alleged insider, various executives of the GameStop chain would have started to warn the store managers of the upcoming opening of reservations for new consoles by Nintendo, which could therefore refer to the alleged Nintendo Switch 2.