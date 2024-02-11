I heard a rumor picked up by PH Brazil, usually very familiar with Nintendo matters and with an excellent track record when it comes to indiscretions that turn out to be true, Nintendo Switch 2 it will be completely backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch. Not only that, because it could also improve the games. According to what we learned from Lima, many development studios are already testing the backward compatibility of the new console.

A desired feature

Backward compatibility will be important for Nintendo Switch 2

Backward compatibility is one of the most debated topics among those concerning the new Nintendo console, not yet presented and unofficially called Nintendo Switch 2. According to the rumor, Mario's house would have paid particular attention to this aspect, ensuring that all Nintendo Switch games , both in physical format, both in digital format, can be enjoyed on the new hardware. Not only that, because it seems that the developers will also be able to apply improvements.

It should be noted that, although the source is considered very reliable in the Nintendo community, we are still talking about unconfirmed information and which, therefore, must be taken as such. After all, Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the new console will be called, has not yet been presented, so it is right to apply a healthy dose of caution.

For the rest, we remind you that many rumors now indicate that the new Nintendo console will be arriving in 2024. After all, the Nintendo Switch has now reached the end of its life cycle, albeit in a glorious way, given that it is still selling very well.