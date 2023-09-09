













As it seems more like a certainty than a rumor, we decided to compile all the information we have about her. Although none of this is official yet, there are already several industry experts who confirm this data. Here we leave you what you need to know about this new console.

The visual quality of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be similar to that of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Various media and insiders are confirming that the Nintendo Switch 2 It was presented during this year’s Gamescom. There they decided to show their power with a couple of demos. One was an improved version of Breath of the Wild and another the demo of matrix Made with Unreal Engine 5.

We don’t know how good Breath of the Wild looked, but the fact that I was able to run the Matrix demo is very promising. Some of those present assure that its visual quality is similar to that of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Although they believe that in terms of performance it will not be as powerful as those consoles.

Source: Epic Games

The VGC and Eurogamer media corroborated that the demo ran with Nvidia DLSS technology and advanced ray tracing. In fact, they claim that this technology will be very important for Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. Which predicts games that will look even better.

The most impressive thing is that the console will achieve this power even if it is a hybrid. Since it was confirmed that it will have a portable mode like its predecessor. However, it is still unknown how much difference there will be between both console modes.

When it will be for sale?

At the moment it does not have an established release date. But those who saw the Nintendo Switch 2 at Gamescom assured that the company expressed its desire to launch it in 2024. This is in line with previous rumors that point towards the end of next year.

Source: Nintendo.

As for the price, there is no official information nor was it mentioned during Gamescom. However, an insider with a good track record assures that it will arrive at a price of $399.. Which would make it 100 dollars more expensive than its predecessor, which arrived with a price of 299 in 2017.

Will Nintendo Switch 2 have backward compatibility?

Nintendo Switch 2 will have some form of backward compatibility. This does not come from its presentation at Gamescom, but from Shigeru Miyamoto himself. In a conference about Nintendo’s financial results, he talked about his next console.

There he said that they could finally have backwards compatibility. Let’s remember that in the past the company has changed the formats in which it saves its games. Although there was backward compatibility between the GameCube, the Wii and the Wii U, it disappeared with the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo.

For Miyamoto, video game development has already been standardized. So it is no longer difficult to allow players to enjoy their favorite titles from past consoles. For this reason, he assured that the company’s next console will have backward compatibility.

So when the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives you won’t have to worry about losing your entire old game library. Furthermore, with the proliferation of digital sales, it will surely be just a matter of entering your username to play again on your new console.

