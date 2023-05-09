Nintendo Switch 2 is at a good point developmentwhich is going well, but we won’t see it before spring of 2024or even later, given that the unexpected is always around the corner, according to an indiscretion collected by Nikkei Asia and attributed to a source considered reliable and familiar with Nintendo things.

The news was given on the sidelines of a commentary on Nintendo’s financial data released today, which predicted a decline in Nintendo Switch sales for the current fiscal year. The arrival of the end of the console’s life cycle requires the launch of an heir on the market, but there is still a bit of a wait, according to what has been learned, also because the drop is not so dramatic.

The news also confirms what was stated by Nintendo itself, which denied the possibility of the arrival of new hardware in this fiscal year.

After all, Nintendo is in no hurry. Shuntaro Furukawathe president of the company, said that no one expected to sell more than 10 million consoles in a year at this point in the console life cycle: “In the history of our console business, we have never seen 10 million sold of hardware units at this stage. We’re in uncharted territory.”

Basically Nintendo would be trying to figure out what to do, carefully evaluating the unprecedented scenario that has been created thanks to the success of Nintendo Switch.