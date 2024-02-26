













This new report comes from the Japanese media, Nikkei. According to information from its sources, Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive until March 2025. Supposedly the idea was to launch it at the end of 2024, but the company wants to have a good supply of the console before putting it on shelves.

The decision is made in order to avoid resellers as much as possible. Let's remember the situations with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, which for months were difficult to obtain due to these characters and low supply. So this launch in 2025 would ensure that each interested party can have its hybrid successor.

It should be noted that all this information about the Nintendo Switch 2 is not official. However, some credibility is added when we take into account recent statements by the company's president. He assured that the current version will receive games until at least March 2025. Could it be that he said this date because he already knew when the next one would arrive?

What else is being said about the Nintendo Switch 2?

For a few months there have been many rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the most repeated is that it was shown during Gamescom 2023 to a group of journalists. Supposedly its power was shown here, which they compared with that of the PS4 and Xbox One, since it was able to run the demo of Unreal Engine 5: The Matrix Awakens.

Source: Nintendo

It is not yet known what games it could receive at launch, but reports claim that it will have important titles from Sega and Capcom when it arrives. Not to mention that a recent survey of developers revealed that a considerable percentage is already working on titles for this new console. So it is practically an open secret and all that remains is for its creators to confirm its existence.

