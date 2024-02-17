The next generation of Nintendo consoles, according to the latest rumors, could debut in the first months of 2025. Initially there was talk of a launch scheduled for the autumn of 2024, in time for the holiday season, traditionally favorable for the release of new technological products. However, several insiders indicate that Nintendo would have communicated to video game producers to move the release date to the first quarter of 2025. At least two sources consulted confirmed that they are working on games intended for the successor to the Switch, with launch plans expected for beginning of next year.

This release date shift could present an opportunity for developers, providing them with more time to complete launch titles. Among these, Metroid Prime 4 could also be included, announced in 2017 and whose development was further postponed in 2019. Since then, no further information has been released, fueling speculation that Nintendo may reserve it for the debut of its new console. The console arrives after the great success of its predecessor, which became the best-selling hardware in Nintendo's history and surpassed its competitors Sony and Microsoft in terms of sales.