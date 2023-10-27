













Nintendo Switch 2 could have 2 screens and this patent would prove it









The first thing you should know is that a patent registration appeared by the Japanese company which involves a console with a piece that can be separated from its main structure. This piece has two screens, one front and one rear. When that piece is next to the other piece of hardware, which also has a screen, it forms something similar to a DS. The idea does not sound far-fetched for a potential nintendo switch 2.

Now, it is worth clarifying that this is a patent. This does not guarantee that the hardware will go into production or that it will end up being some kind of accessory, it is simply an idea that Nintendo is registering and does not want anyone else to take it away.

The issue here is that the appearance of this patent fuels the idea that this could be the new “Big N” console, but it seems complicated that this is going to be the case.

Nintendo Switch 2: What is known at the moment

Nintendo is very jealous with its secrets. In the Tetris movie that was released this year we can see a clear example of this. Now what exactly do we know about the Nintendo Switch 2?

In terms of power it would be something similar to the PS4 or Xbox One. Although it sounds ideal, in reality we may have something a little better, since the chips have already advanced enough to leave behind that technology from more than 10 years ago.

Another issue that we must not lose sight of is that it is a console that should be able to run one of the next Call of Duty that Activision is going to develop now under the protection of Microsoft. Come on! It has to be more or less advanced hardware.

On the other hand, during gamescom 2023, several publishers saw the Nintendo Switch 2 in action, but none of that was really verifiable. It’s a rumor and nothing more. We will have to wait for the Japanese giant to release some real information.

