Will Nintendo Switch 2 be backwards compatible?

The “incriminated” slide regarding the backward compatibility of Nintendo Switch 2

The slides do not state that the Nintendo’s next consolewhich for convenience we call Switch 2, will be backwards compatible, so for the moment there is nothing official about it.

At the same time, the information reported points precisely in that direction, like the market as a whole. Building customer loyalty by ensuring that their digital library will not be lost with the purchase of the new console is almost a given and it is no coincidence that PS5 and Xbox Series X | S have done the same.

We also report that Nintendo Switch will receive new games in the future, “it is not tied to a traditional life cycle”.