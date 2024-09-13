More rumours emerge about Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name of the new Nintendo console that should be arriving next year will be: with an alleged leaker who would have indicated the expected announcement period and also the price of the device, which given recent developments would seem decidedly interesting.
The information in question comes from a leaker called “moistycharlie,” reported on Discord. What would make the claims potentially plausible is the fact that the same individual correctly predicted the PS5 Pro announcement for September 10, but it should still be taken as uncontrolled rumors.
“Switch 2 will be announced early next month,” the character reported, “I’m hearing the base price will be 400 dollars“, but those aren’t the only claims made.
Two different versions of the console?
Two different console configurations would also emerge, or perhaps different versionswhich would consequently lead to different prices.
“It will come in two different SKUs,” the alleged leaker said, “I have no clarity yet, including on the different specifications between these.”
According to Moistycharlie, the new Nintendo console would be sold in two different versions at different prices, starting at around 400 dollars, which would be a considerably low price given the current trend of the console market.
With PS5 Pro at 800 euros, Nintendo Switch 2 could therefore cost half as much, at least for the smaller SKU, while we wait to understand what the differences between the versions could be. Obviously, this should be taken exclusively as a rumor and nothing more, while we wait to see if this presentation can actually take place next month.
