More rumours emerge about Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name of the new Nintendo console that should be arriving next year will be: with an alleged leaker who would have indicated the expected announcement period and also the price of the device, which given recent developments would seem decidedly interesting.

The information in question comes from a leaker called “moistycharlie,” reported on Discord. What would make the claims potentially plausible is the fact that the same individual correctly predicted the PS5 Pro announcement for September 10, but it should still be taken as uncontrolled rumors.

“Switch 2 will be announced early next month,” the character reported, “I’m hearing the base price will be 400 dollars“, but those aren’t the only claims made.