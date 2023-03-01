We’re in the realm of wild rumors, but Jeff Grubbfrom which this rumor comes, has lately got it right on several predictions, so we also report his recent statement on the possibility that Nintendo Switch 2or as the new Nintendo console will be called, it could be presented during 2023.

The VentureBeat reporter reported the matter in the new installment of his podcast Jeff Grubb’s Game Mess, where it launches freewheeling information and rumors for a couple of hours, but that doesn’t mean that this can’t be plausible. In fact, it is practically the same information that was also reported by a well-known insider who had correctly anticipated the Pokémon announcements of recent days.

According to Grubb, in short, there is a considerable possibility that Nintendo could present a new console model towards the end of 2023 and there would also be a “45% possibility”, according to reports, that this console could then be just launched this year.

The latter information seems a bit unlikely, considering that the current situation of Nintendo Switch still seems decidedly positive on the market, but a possible announcement cannot be totally excluded. In any case, we catalog everything as a rumor, waiting for any information.