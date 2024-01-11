2024 will be the year of Nintendo Switch 2… Ok, it was also said about 2023 and even more optimistic about 2022, but this time the stars would really seem to be aligned, with analysts, industry experts and even some developers now taking it for certain that new hardware from the company will arrive big N on the market over the next 12 months. Added to all this are the inevitable rumors and more specifically some have recently leaked out alleged specifications of the console and at the same time there was talk of a Nintendo Direct coming soon. Are the two things connected?

Let's start with the latest rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, or whatever the name of the next console will be. As we reported on our pages, a Taiwanese publication has shared some specifications of the new hardware that should absolutely be taken with a pinch of salt, given that it is a strange mix of advanced features and others that are not exactly cutting edge. On the one hand we are talking about a 120Hz displayin line with the ROG Ally handheld, perhaps excessive when compared to the NVIDIA T239 chipset, already mentioned in the past in other information leaks, and the 8GB of RAM that the console should mount according to this information, which would guarantee a clear technological leap compared to the first Switch, but not so large as to guarantee games at 120 fps, except perhaps some old classics from past generations adapted specifically for this framerate target.

There is also talk of an improved battery which should guarantee greater autonomy and 64GB of storage, which may not seem like much, but I assume they will be expandable and in any case the Nintendo developers have proven themselves to be wizards of compression, for example cramming the vast world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom into around 16.7 GB, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a featherweight at 3.65 GB. In this sense, the fear is more towards third-party games, which often exceed 20 GB in total and even with physical editions large downloads are required to play.

We reiterate the need to take this information for what it is, that is, as one of the many rumors that have circulated in recent years. That said, minus the screen's exaggerated 120Hz refresh rate, the other features don't seem all that unlikely. Sure, he 8GB of RAM and the 64GB of memory are perhaps not the step forward that many were hoping for, but they are still in line with Nintendo's philosophy of not aiming for cutting-edge hardware to avoid excessively high costs. After all, Nintendo Switch is anything but a monster of power, yet it has given us wonderful games and has well exceeded 100 million units sold.

Speaking of price, Taiwn's publication states that the Nintendo Switch 2 will sell for 400 dollars in the United States, therefore 33% more than its predecessor. It must be said that we are no longer in 2017 and therefore the price seems in line with today's market. The well-known market analyst Serkan Toto is also of the same opinion, who added that in his opinion that the price of the games of the next Nintendo console will also be higher, aligning with the current ones of PS5 and Xbox Series

It is interesting to note that despite the numerous rumors and speculations, all the sources and experts in the sector seem to agree on the fact that Nintendo Switch 2 will continue the path followed by its predecessor, that of a both portable and fixed console. Will it be true? We will have to wait to find out, but perhaps not for long.