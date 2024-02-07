Nintendo Switch 2 was the protagonist of the latest podcast hosted by NateTheHate with guest John Linneman of Digital Foundry, where among other things we talked about the possible month of announcement and launch of the new console of the big N and whether it will be backwards compatible.

Let us point out right away that what we report below is to be taken with a grain of salt, given that it is based more on speculation than on actual concrete information. It must be said that NateTheHate has built a certain credibility as an insider over time, for example he was the first to suggest the arrival of “a quality Xbox exclusive” on PS5 at the beginning of the year, even before the first clues about a port of Hi-Fi Rush.

About the presentation of the new console, Nate the Hate says that, based on what we've heard, it should take place in March, ahead of GDC scheduled for March 18 – 22. “I am convinced that March will be the month of the Switch 2 reveal,” said the insider, who added “it seems very likely that it will happen in March, before GDC.”

Digital Foundry's John Linneman corroborated this hypothesis, adding that a presentation in March “lines up with other things I've heard in the past.”

For what concern launch of Nintendo Switch 2 both agree with the autumn period, more precisely between September and November 2024.