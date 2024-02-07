Nintendo Switch 2 was the protagonist of the latest podcast hosted by NateTheHate with guest John Linneman of Digital Foundry, where among other things we talked about the possible month of announcement and launch of the new console of the big N and whether it will be backwards compatible.
Let us point out right away that what we report below is to be taken with a grain of salt, given that it is based more on speculation than on actual concrete information. It must be said that NateTheHate has built a certain credibility as an insider over time, for example he was the first to suggest the arrival of “a quality Xbox exclusive” on PS5 at the beginning of the year, even before the first clues about a port of Hi-Fi Rush.
About the presentation of the new console, Nate the Hate says that, based on what we've heard, it should take place in March, ahead of GDC scheduled for March 18 – 22. “I am convinced that March will be the month of the Switch 2 reveal,” said the insider, who added “it seems very likely that it will happen in March, before GDC.”
Digital Foundry's John Linneman corroborated this hypothesis, adding that a presentation in March “lines up with other things I've heard in the past.”
For what concern launch of Nintendo Switch 2 both agree with the autumn period, more precisely between September and November 2024.
Backward compatibility and the new February direct
During the podcast, the “deep throat” stated that the next Nintendo Direct it will actually be in February, as suggested by various rumors, but it will not be a classic large-scale event like previous years, but rather a show dedicated mostly to third parties.
“For the first Direct of the year I expect it to be a Partner Direct. I don't think Nintendo will host a general Direct this February. I think it will be third party instead,” Nate the Hate said.
The reason for this decision, again according to Nate The Hate, seems to be linked to Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibilitywith the Kyoto company possibly planning a Direct focused on exclusives only after the announcement of the new console and having confirmed that it will be compatible with the games of the old one.
“The reason is that I believe Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility… with the next general Direct in June, May, or whenever Nintendo decides to host one, there is no risk in showing you the current Switch games with the Switch 2 games , because everything would be playable on Switch 2”.
