The rumor Nintendo Switch 2 could be announced over the next month: this increasingly insistent rumor is now supported by the results of a new survey conducted among the main videogame developers of the moment.

As reported by Twisted Voxelsin a survey conducted among a number of developers asking which platforms these developers were working on for their future projects, a small percentage said they were working on games for… the successor to the Nintendo Switch!

About 8% of developers interviewed has confirmed that it is working on one or more titles for Nintendo Switch 2: this new information only makes an imminent announcement of the new platform increasingly plausible.

According to numerous insiders, the next Nintendo Direct should also contain the announcement of the new platform: Traditionally, Nintendo releases an event of this type in February, so there would be very little left to wait for.

Referring to the forecasts for 2024, we can hypothesize that Nintendo spend his last cartridges on Switch during the first half of the year that has just begun: in fact, some titles announced for Switch are missing, including Paper Mario and the Millennial Portal, whose release seems to be scheduled for spring 2024.



