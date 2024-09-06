Rumors about a Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement continue to arrive, side by side with those of the PS5 Pro announcement. However, not everyone believes that the Kyoto company is ready to reveal something about its next gaming platform, including the well-known leaker Billbil-kun.
Billbil-kun is known as source of many ads. In addition to spending years teasing PS Plus Humble Bundle Choice and Epic Games Store games, the leaker recently revealed the possible design of the PS5 Pro, which was “confirmed” by Sony with a recent image.
Now, Billbil-kun basically says that No, Nintendo Switch 2 Won’t Be Unveiled This Monthbut that the big N has something else to show.
What Nintendo is announcing this month
According to the source, Nintendo will reveal a new bundle for Nintendo Switch OLEDprecisely with Super Mario Bros. Wonders included (download code) and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.
The package should be planned for Europe and also for North America, but for the latter region there is no certainty that the bundle will be exactly the same. In any case, it would not be anything new and certainly nothing exciting. The recommended price will be €349 and the release period is expected between the end of September and the beginning of October.
Of course this too it’s a rumor like all the others and there is no official confirmation on this. Billbil-kun is a source that has proven to be reliable many times. Let’s see the latest on PS5 Pro instead.
