Rumors about a Nintendo Switch 2 Announcement continue to arrive, side by side with those of the PS5 Pro announcement. However, not everyone believes that the Kyoto company is ready to reveal something about its next gaming platform, including the well-known leaker Billbil-kun.

Billbil-kun is known as source of many ads. In addition to spending years teasing PS Plus Humble Bundle Choice and Epic Games Store games, the leaker recently revealed the possible design of the PS5 Pro, which was “confirmed” by Sony with a recent image.

Now, Billbil-kun basically says that No, Nintendo Switch 2 Won’t Be Unveiled This Monthbut that the big N has something else to show.