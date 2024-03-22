Among the rumors there is news circulating, to be honest, very vague, which would seem to indicate the increase in power characteristic of Nintendo Switch 2 and the fact that some developers already have the devkitwhereas some sources claim that a update allow these to go “one step further”.

This is what the alleged person reports leaker Nash Weedle on One of these would have reported that the new devkit would have recently received an update with new tools for development on Nintendo Switch 2.

In particular, these would allow us to “go one step further”, using this expression and without further specifying the issue. The idea is that this update has unlocked some particular functionality for the new console.