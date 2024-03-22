Among the rumors there is news circulating, to be honest, very vague, which would seem to indicate the increase in power characteristic of Nintendo Switch 2 and the fact that some developers already have the devkitwhereas some sources claim that a update allow these to go “one step further”.
This is what the alleged person reports leaker Nash Weedle on One of these would have reported that the new devkit would have recently received an update with new tools for development on Nintendo Switch 2.
In particular, these would allow us to “go one step further”, using this expression and without further specifying the issue. The idea is that this update has unlocked some particular functionality for the new console.
Is this the activation of DLSS?
Considering that it is possible that Nintendo's new machine, which so far we have identified as Nintendo Switch 2 but which will probably be called something else, is still based on technology NVIDIAin ways they think that this step beyond is related to the use of a specific technique of the company.
According to some it could be precisely the use of DLSSwhich could represent a notable weapon in the hands of the new Nintendo console, considering the great results achieved by it in the PC field and the fact that it could largely help to increase performance and graphic quality on the console.
In fact, several rumors already point to the possibility that Nintendo Switch 2 will use DLSS. Obviously this is just speculation and of the wildest kind, so take it all as mere rumour.
#Nintendo #Switch #alleged #update #devkit #39one #step #further39
Leave a Reply