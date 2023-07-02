A Spanish development team received the development kits Of Nintendo Switch 2or what will be the name of the next console of the Kyoto house: to report it is Nash Weedle, the leaker who some time ago correctly anticipated the announcement of Metroid Dread.

Having become the best-selling game in the history of the Nintendo series, Metroid Dread has undoubtedly consolidated the relationship between the Japanese company and MercurySteamand in fact all the hypotheses point to the study known also and above all for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow.

“The Nintendo Switch 2 dev kit has arrived in Spain,” wrote the leaker. “The fact that a Spanish team already has a kit, considering Nintendo’s well-known secrecy policy, represents an important acknowledgment of their relationship and indicates that we are in last stages before the presentation of the console.”