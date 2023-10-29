Meanwhile the world awaits news on Switch 2 (unofficial name, remember), Nintendo has filed a patent for a dual-screen device which can be “broken” in two and which looks like a mix between a Nintendo Switch, a Nintendo DS and a Nintendo Wii U.

Nintendo’s recent patent It looks a lot like a 3DSbut the device can be split in half, creating a situation similar to that of the Wii U where you have a main screen (in this case it was the TV, in this case it is part of the console) and a controller with a secondary screen.

The two halves separated they can communicate with each other wirelessly, allowing two players to play together on the same device. When connected, the two halves work together like a DS or 3DS. Interestingly, on the outside of the console there is also a touch screenwhich allows players to interact with the portable console even when it is closed, becoming a sort of Switch

The device appears to be exclusively portable. With Switch, Nintendo has instead created a hybrid console: is it possible that the next console will abandon this idea?