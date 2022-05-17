Nvidia has published a job ad that has rekindled the rumors about Nintendo Switch 2, the fabled new console from Nintendo. After all, Nintendo Switch has been on the market for years and, given the development times of a modern console, it is normal that Mario’s house may be working on a new model that picks up its legacy.

The announcement, posted on LinkedIn, search for a Game Console Developer Tools Engineer. In the text we can read: “NVIDIA is looking to hire a deeply technical, creative and hands-on software engineer to pioneer the next generation of Graphics Developer Tools for Game Consoles. You will work with the NVIDIA Graphics Tools team to build tools that enable developers worldwide to harness the full power of NVIDIA GPUs.“

Basically it appears to be the same announcement released last week, but now official, so even more interesting.

Why do we think of Nintendo Switch 2, or Pro, even in the absence of direct references to Nintendo? The answer is quite simple: Nintendo Switch is the only console that uses Nvidia SoCs.