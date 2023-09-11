The rumors continue to follow Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the new console from Nintendo will be called which, according to various sources, should now be in the pipeline, with NateTheHate who in this case talks about more specific details such as 4K, 60 fps and ray tracing.

The source, even in this case, is not exactly 100% reliable: NateTheHate has already demonstrated in the past a rather fluctuating trend regarding the reliability of the information disseminated, but the details reported in this case could be part of the leak of information that could have followed the alleged presentation of the console.

In case you haven’t been following the matter, it seems that Nintendo presented Nintendo Switch 2, or perhaps the development kits of the new console, to some industry insiders during a closed-door event and in great secrecy during Gamescom 2023.