The rumors continue to follow Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the new console from Nintendo will be called which, according to various sources, should now be in the pipeline, with NateTheHate who in this case talks about more specific details such as 4K, 60 fps and ray tracing.
The source, even in this case, is not exactly 100% reliable: NateTheHate has already demonstrated in the past a rather fluctuating trend regarding the reliability of the information disseminated, but the details reported in this case could be part of the leak of information that could have followed the alleged presentation of the console.
In case you haven’t been following the matter, it seems that Nintendo presented Nintendo Switch 2, or perhaps the development kits of the new console, to some industry insiders during a closed-door event and in great secrecy during Gamescom 2023.
The technical details according to the new leak
According to what was reported in the YouTuber’s podcast in question, the new Nintendo console would be able to run The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 4K and 60 frames per second, also using upscaling technology NVIDIA DLSS.
Apparently, the collaboration between Nintendo and NVIDIA would therefore also be renewed for the new console.
It seems that the secret presentation was also focused on the Unreal Engine 5 demo of Matrix Awakens, and it seems that this was better than on PS5 and Xbox Seriesat least as regards the management of ray tracing which seems better than that of the current generation consoles.
Finally, the character in question reported that March 2024 it is the period that is often associated with Nintendo Switch 2, but it is not clear whether it refers to its release or its official presentation.
