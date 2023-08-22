Nintendo has released thesystem update 16.1.0 Of Nintendo Switch which, needless to say, will aim at stability. This is the fifth console update of 2023, the first since last May.
Despite the time that has passed since the last update, no substantial changes have therefore been introduced, with the release note which looks very tight:
General system stability fixes to improve user experience.
That’s all? That’s all.
Lots of stability
Dataminer OatmealDome dug deeper into the 16.1.0 update, uncovering more. THE fix contents in the update should therefore cover the Home screen, Asian fonts, keyboard, web browser and more. Also the list of filtered words has been updated.
Be that as it may, as always in these cases the update will be downloaded automatically when starting the console. The important thing is to be connected to the internet.
