Nintendo Switch has been updated once again. Precisely, it is now available the update 16.0.3. The details of this new version were shared via an official patch note and then expanded by a dataminer.

There official page of the Nintendo website states that the Nintendo Switch 16.0.3 update introduces “improvements to the general stability of the system that improve the user experience”. This is the classic official patch note, which tells us very little about what has been done.

Luckily, the OatmealDome dataminer shared some additional details, which however confirm that the Nintendo Switch 16.0.3 update did not introduce weight changes. Precisely, as you can see via the tweet below, “Nintendo has fixed some bugs that occurred when performing multiple operations simultaneously while saving data. No other changes have been introduced”.

This is what we know, Oatmeal Dome is a well-known dataminer who has been sharing information about Switch updates for some time, so we can assume that he hasn’t missed any other details.

This is therefore not a very important update, but it’s always good when bugs are fixed, especially those related to saves: we certainly wouldn’t want to start playing The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and end up with a save file corrupt. Finally, we remind you that the game is now on sale through the Amazon reservation.