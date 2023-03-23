Nintendo launched thesystem update 16.0.1 Of Nintendo Switch, available for download worldwide. As the progressive number already suggests, this is the classic update of stability of the firmware, which does not introduce new content.

So there’s actually not much to get excited about, although as always it’s convenient download and install the patch (Nintendo Switch will take care of it automatically the next time you start with an active network connection), so as to bring the console to the latest version. You probably won’t notice any difference, but that’s beside the point.

To season everything we also think about it release note, terse almost and more than the contents of the update. In fact, the text says that version 16.0.1 of the firmware introduces: “General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience,” i.e. “improvements to the general stability of the system to improve the user experience.” What this means in practical terms is not explained, as always happens in these cases.

Stability updates are usually released to fix some of the bugs introduced by major updates. These are often small problems that most players don’t notice or that they don’t really encounter in the daily use of the console. Let’s say they are finishing patches, if we want to call them that, and they should be taken as such.